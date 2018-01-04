Image copyright Statera Energy Image caption The proposed site was in a field next to an existing substation

Plans for a gas-fired power plant in a field near Kendal have been rejected.

More than 1,000 people and several parish councils objected to Statera's plan for the gas plant and neighbouring storage facility at Old Hutton.

Objections heard by South Lakeland District Council planning committee included it being an "eyesore" on the approach to the Lake District.

Statera said the site near a substation would have provided almost 100MW of "reliable, low carbon electricity".

Image caption Dozens of people attended the meeting to hear the plans debated

The company told BBC Cumbria before the meeting it would consider appealing if the plan was rejected.

The council's planning officers had initially recommended the plan be refused but changed their view after the applicants provided new information on flood prevention.

However, councillors opted to reject the plans saying they would impact the landscape and not be in keeping with a rural landscape.

Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, said the councillors had made a "good and brave decision" and thanked the residents who campaigned against the proposals.