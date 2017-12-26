Image copyright Police handout Image caption Cumbria Police has issued CCTV images of a number of men detectives would like to speak to

A man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman on Christmas Eve.

The victim was attacked in Carlisle City Centre in the early hours, Cumbria Police said.

Kabir Hussain, 40, from Dod Street in Tower Hamlets, London was remanded in custody by North Cumbria magistrates.

Detectives are trying to trace a number of men they want to talk to about the attack.

Supt Justin Bibby, of Cumbria Constabulary, said: "These types of incidents are rare in the county but, where we do receive such reports, they are taken extremely seriously."

The force said it also wanted to hear from taxi drivers who may have picked up any of the people involved between 04:00 and 08:00 GMT on Christmas Eve.

Mr Hussain is due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 29 January.