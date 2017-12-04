Image copyright Family photo Image caption Poppi Worthington was blue and was not breathing when she was brought to hospital

A pathologist suspected 13-month-old Poppi Worthington had been abused before she even started examining her body, an inquest has heard.

The toddler died suddenly at a house in Barrow, Cumbria, early on 12 December 2012. No-one has ever been prosecuted.

Giving evidence at an inquest into the child's death, Dr Alison Armour said an X-ray revealed she had leg fractures.

Both of Poppi's parents have said they could not explain the fractures and did not believe they were causing her pain.

Counsel for the coroner, Alison Hewitt, asked Dr Armour if she had expressed concern about child abuse before carrying out her post-mortem examination - a comment Det Sgt John Carton claimed he had heard the Home Office pathologist make.

Dr Armour confirmed she made the remark having been "very concerned" by the fractures revealed by a full body X-ray and skeletal survey carried out on 14 December - two days after Poppi's death.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Poppi weighed 10.7kg and was 81cm tall at the time of her death

Dr Armour, who has been a Home Office pathologist for 30 years, was asked what she had said.

"I think the phrase might have been: 'In cases where there are fractures with no history of accidental trauma and it is picked up at the time of the death of a child, this is strongly suspicious of child abuse'.

"This would have been in relation to the fractures", she told the hearing.

Dr Armour carried out the post-mortem examination at the Royal Children's Hospital in Manchester 17 December - five days after the death. Poppi weighed 10.7kg and was 81cm tall.

The Cumbria force has been criticised for its handling of the investigation by the police watchdog.

The new inquest, at County Hall, Kendal, was ordered after a seven-minute hearing in 2014 determined Poppi's death was "unascertained".

In 2016, High Court family judge Mr Justice Peter Jackson ruled Poppi was probably sexually assaulted by her father shortly before she died.