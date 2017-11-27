Image copyright Family photo Image caption Poppi's mother told a second inquest that the child had a good appetite, regular naps and was starting to walk

A 13-month-old girl who died after allegedly being sexually abused by her father was a "bubbly and funny" child, her mother has said.

Poppi Worthington died in hospital after being found with serious injuries at her home in Barrow in December 2012.

Last year a family court found her father Paul probably sexually assaulted her before her death.

He has never been charged with any offence and denies responsibility. He is due to give evidence in the inquest.

Poppi's mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was the first person to give evidence at the second inquest at County Hall in Kendal.

The new inquest was ordered after a seven-minute hearing in 2014 determined Poppi's death was "unascertained".

Alison Hewitt, counsel for the coroner, asked the mother what Poppi was like.

She said: "[Poppi] was very alive, bubbly and funny. You knew she was there."

Family's 'alarm clock'

She also said she had a good appetite, regular naps and was starting to walk.

She said Poppi was like the family's "alarm clock" and usually woke "bright and early" every day between 05:30 and 06:00.

On 12 December, the mother called 999 just before 06:00 GMT to say Poppi was not breathing and the girl was confirmed dead at Furness General Hospital shortly after 07:00.

The day before, Poppi had started showing signs of a cold, she said, which had already affected the rest of the family.

During dinner that night Poppi "threw herself back and just screamed out", the mother said.

She said Poppi was "screaming as though something was painful" and as if she had a sore stomach.

After an unusual bowel movement, Poppi was fine, the coroner heard.

Cumbria coroner David Roberts said almost all the evidence in the second inquest, which would last up to three weeks, would deal with the question of how Poppi died.