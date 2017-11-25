Image copyright RSPB Image caption The last signal from Manu's tag was sent from Blenkinsopp Common

A protected rare hen harrier has disappeared despite having a tag linked to conservationists by satellite.

The bird, called Manu, was found to be missing from its base near Carlisle after its tag stopped working.

The RSPB said no tag or body had been found and police had been informed.

Assistant investigations officer Tim Jones said that with just a few pairs in the county it was "alarming when yet another bird unaccountably vanishes like this".

Hen harriers are one of the rarest birds of prey in the UK and their persecution is a criminal offence.

Only three successful nests were recorded in England this year.

Denton Fell

Manu was one of two chicks monitored and protected by the Northumberland Hen Harrier Protection Partnership and tagged as part of an EU-funded RSPB project.

The bird's tag stopped working a month ago.

Data prior to that suggested he had stayed in an area near Denton Fell, on the Cumbria/Northumberland border for about three weeks.

The bird has not been seen since his tag's last signal was sent from Blenkinsopp Common.