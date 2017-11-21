Image copyright Google Image caption The court heard the attack took place on a field near the Cloffocks car park

A boy accused of taking part in the "gang" rape of a girl with four friends has admitted lying to police, a court has heard.

The four, who are all under 16, are on trial at Carlisle Crown Court accused of raping the 15-year-old in a field in Workington on 3 January.

He initially denied having sex but later told police consensual sex had taken place, jurors were told.

All four defendants deny rape and sexual assault.

The boy said: "I told lies in my interview because I was scared and under pressure."

He also admitted deleting texts from his phone.

He said as they walked with the girl, he asked if she wanted to have sex.

"She just said 'yes'," he said.

When asked by his barrister, Claire Larton, whether the girl had given "any reason to think that she wasn't consenting," The boy responded: "No."

Another boy insisted he too had consensual sex with the girl.

When asked by prosecutor Tim Evans: "Isn't the truth of it this, that you and your friends all raped the girl down on that field?" The boy replied: "No."

The trial continues.