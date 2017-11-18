Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Maureen Smith's family said she was a great believer in helping others

An HGV driver has appeared before magistrates after a great-grandmother died in a head-on collision in Cumbria.

Jaroslaw Kazimerz Mieczan is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, following a crash on the A689 near Carlisle on Thursday.

Maureen Smith, 86, from Heads Nook, Brampton, died at the scene.

Mr Mieczan, 43 and of Molodiatycze, Trzeszczany in Poland, did not enter a plea, and was remanded to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on Monday.

In a statement, Maureen Smith's family paid tribute to a "very much loved mum, grandma, great grandma, sister and aunty who had many friends".

It read: "She was a great believer in helping others, dedicating a lot of time to family, friends, supporting charities and those in need.

"We will treasure every memory of her."