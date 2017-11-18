Five arrests after man found dead in Carlisle
- 18 November 2017
- From the section Cumbria
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found dead outside a house in Carlisle.
Five people have been arrested after the deceased, who has not yet been formally identified, was discovered outside a property on Borland Avenue on Friday evening.
Cumbria Police said the cause of death was being treated as unexplained and had appealed for witnesses.
Three men and two woman are being held on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance.