Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption John Burns also admitted fraud and blackmail

A man who drove into a cyclist while fleeing police in a stolen car has been jailed for nine and a half years.

John Burns, 30, of Manchester, took the car from a woman at a service station in July after threatening her.

When he was later spotted in Ulverston, Cumbria, he sped off and hit a cyclist, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

He admitted several offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, at Preston Crown Court.

The court heard Burns had already unsuccessfully tried to steal a Range Rover from another woman who he had threatened with a "blade".

He managed to take a VW Polo at the Truckhaven service station on the A6 in Lancashire after telling the woman driver: "Get out or I'll hurt you."

Brain operation

When police spotted the vehicle in Ulverston he drove off at speed.

Minutes later a patrol car began a pursuit and Burns struck a male cyclist, who was flung 30ft (9m) into the air by the force of the impact, the court was told.

The man was airlifted to hospital where he underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

Burns, of Sycamore Drive, also admitted two counts of blackmail, theft and fraud.

The VW was later found abandoned, with a bottle of Jack Daniels and Burns' driving licence inside.

The court was told the cyclist was making a good recovery.