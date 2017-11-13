Cumbria

Four boys on trial for gang-raping girl in Workington

  • 13 November 2017
  • From the section Cumbria

Four boys accused of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in a Workington field have gone on trial.

Prosecutors at Carlisle Crown Court said the boys, all under 16, raped the girl as a pack and were sometimes arguing over whose turn it was.

Tim Evans, prosecuting, said the girl was attacked "in the mud in a field" less than an hour after meeting the four "strangers".

The four defendants each deny three charges.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites