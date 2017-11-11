Image copyright Copeland Borough Council Image caption Mark House - a former revenue and benefits office - was bulldozed in the summer

Major plans to transform a town's harbourside have taken a step forward after part of the site was bought.

Britain's Energy Coast (BEC) has bought the site of the benefits office Mark House in Whitehaven, which was bulldozed in July.

The company plans to build a 100,000 sq ft development, providing office space for 500 workers.

Copeland Council said the plan was part of the North Shore scheme, which will invest more than £300m in the area.

'Proud of'

The land also used to be the site of the derelict Park nightclub, which was also demolished.

BEC hopes work on the new project will start in 2018, with public consultation planned for early next year.

Mark House and the former Park nightclub had both been empty for more than 10 years.

BEC chief executive officer, Michael Pemberton, said: "The harbour front at Whitehaven is one of the best parts of town, but it has been let down by poor quality facilities and buildings falling into disrepair.

"The team has worked hard to secure this key site to bring forward a development that the town can be proud of."