Image caption Carlisle Crown Court was told the victim was left feeling "violated and degraded"

A man who raped a woman and sprayed bleach in her face has been warned he faces a "significant jail term".

Paul James Edward Beattie had denied two counts each of rape and assault but was found guilty by a jury at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was also convicted of administering poison or a noxious substance by "force-feeding" his victim a prescription drug.

The 51-year-old of Howard Place in the city will be sentenced on 11 December.

'Degraded and sickened'

Jurors were told Beattie carried out a prolonged attack on the woman, raping her twice, spitting at her as he did so, and threatening to break her jaw.

He sprayed bleach into her face "three to four times", leaving her eyes "stinging", and forced her to eat prescription medication, which she managed to "hide and spit out".

When asked by an officer how the ordeal made her feel, the woman replied: "Violated. Degraded. Sickened."

Judge Peter Davies remanded Beattie in custody and told him: "You must expect a significant and lengthy custody sentence."