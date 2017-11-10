Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Assistant manager Judith Thom stole the cash to help her son

A woman has admitted stealing thousands of pounds from a charity that supports the families of servicemen and women who have been killed in action.

Judith Thom, 41, of Grasmere Street, Carlisle, stole £5,600 from the Forces Support Charity while she was working as an assistant manager in the city.

She kept the daily takings instead of banking them during March and April 2016.

She admitted theft and was given a suspended eight-month prison sentence.

'Mean and horrible'

Carlisle Crown Court heard she was in "significant debt" at the time, and trying to help her son who was absent without leave (awol) from the forces.

At first she denied the charge and produced fake receipts as evidence.

But she later admitted theft and was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and undergo rehabilitation.

Recorder Philip Curran told her that it had been "a mean and horrible thing to do; particularly when one thinks that today, when you are being sentenced, we are a couple of days away from Remembrance Sunday".