Image caption Launders admitted fraud at Carlisle Crown Court

A treasurer who brought a bus drivers' social club "to its knees" after stealing thousands of pounds has been jailed.

Michael Launders left Cumberland Motor Services Social Club in Lillyhall, near Workington, Cumbria, "absolutely potless" over three-and-a-half-years.

Carlisle Crown Court heard almost £11,000 was taken from the member-owned organisation between 2011 and 2015.

The 53-year-old was jailed for 20 months after admitting fraud.

The court was told the club, which provides social events and trips for bus drivers and their families, was close to scrapping a children's Christmas party because of a lack of funds.

'Abused trust'

However, dedication and hard work by group members since the crime came to light had "brought it back from the brink", the court heard.

Recorder David Swinnerton, told Launders, of St Nicholas Avenue, Flimby: "You let down and abused the trust of your colleagues and your friends and everybody at that club."

The court was told Launders had repaid about £2,000.

Club spokesman Stephen George said: "The committee worked on the basis of trust.

"He to us was our friend. He didn't just steal from me, from one person, he stole from every single member, every single woman and every child that was affiliated to that club.

"It disgusts me."