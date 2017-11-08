Image caption The jury at Carlisle Crown Court was read a transcript of a police interview with the accused

A man has denied raping a woman and spraying bleach in her face.

Paul James Edward Beattie is on trial at Carlisle Crown Court accused of two counts of rape and assault.

The 51-year-old of Howard Place in the city also denies administering poison or noxious substance by "force-feeding" a prescription drug.

The jury heard a transcript of his police interview in which he denied the offences alleged to have taken place in June.

Upon being told he had been arrested in suspicion of rape, he replied: "That's rubbish."

Asked whether he sprayed the woman with bleach, he said: "Rubbish. That's rubbish, I wouldn't do that."

The trial continues.