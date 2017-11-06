Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Nickson refused to answer police questions about what had happened

A man who attacked his neighbour with an axe has been jailed for seven years.

Timothy Nickson was arrested after he was spotted on a street in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, covered with blood and carrying an axe on 22 June.

His victim was then found at home with a number of head wounds.

Nickson, 42 of Broughton Road in the town, refused to answer questions or reveal any motivation. During an earlier appearance at Preston Crown Court he admitted wounding with intent.

'Horrific attack'

The court was told that when detained by a police officer, Nickson said: "Well, I chopped him up, so fair enough."

A member of the public also heard him say "I've killed him, I've killed him".

His neighbour, who suffered deep lacerations, has since recovered.

Det Insp Helen Curme, from Cumbria Police, said: "Nickson carried out a horrific, violent attack on a man who had no means to defend himself.

"This incident - as with any incident involving a bladed weapon - could easily have ended in tragedy."