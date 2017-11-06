Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption William Richardson died at Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle the day after being stabbed

A man has denied murdering an award-winning boxer.

Sean Morrin, 33, is accused of stabbing William Richardson, 34, in Senhouse Street, Maryport, Cumbria, in the early hours of 8 August.

During a short hearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Morrin, of Nelson Street in Maryport, spoke only to confirm his name and enter a not guilty plea.

He is due to face trial on 8 January and was remanded in custody by judge Peter Davis.

Following his death, Mr Richardson, of Elizabeth Terrace, Maryport, was described as a "devoted family man" who would be "dearly missed".

The bricklayer, who was a father and stepfather, had won several awards for boxing including a Northern Area title belt as a semi-pro.