Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Farragher admitted that his speeding caused the crash

A driver has been jailed for killing a pensioner and seriously injuring her friend.

Stephen Farragher, 47, crashed into Audrey Tunstall and Natalli Fisher in the dark in October last year.

The women, both of Cape Road, Seaton, had been crossing the road near Workington's Dunmail Park shopping centre.

Farragher, of Thirlmere Avenue, Workington, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to 45 months in prison.

He had admitted causing death by dangerous driving by travelling at 57mph in a 40mph zone, the court heard.

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Audrey Tunstall's family said she was an "elegant and cheery lady"

He remained at the scene of the crash and was a "quiet, humble, private and hard-working" supermarket assistant manager, it was told.

Ms Tunstall, 79, died the day of the crash. Ms Fisher spent 11 days in a coma with a "devastating" head injury, and spent almost six months in a wheelchair.

She has had to "re-learn how to live", the court heard.

Judge James Adkin said no sentence could "possibly extinguish the sadness, frustration, anguish and distress" of the two families.

He directed that Farragher also serve a three-year driving ban when released from prison.