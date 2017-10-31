Image copyright Family handout Image caption Conor Brannon died in hospital after crashing into a tree

A driver who died in a crash which also seriously injured three passengers "was always up for a laugh", his family have said.

Conor Brannon died in hospital after crashing a Ford Fiesta into a tree at about 03:00 BST on 22 October.

The crash in High Harrington left three others in hospital with serious injuries while a fourth passenger was discharged.

His family said in a statement they were "devastated" by his death.

They said he had recently given up a job as an electrician to travel around Thailand and Vietnam before working in Sydney, Australia.

The family said: "Conor will always be remembered with smiles and warm feelings for the joy he brought to everyone."