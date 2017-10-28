An 80-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a 70-year-old woman was assaulted and seriously hurt in Cumbria.

The woman, who has not been named, was found at a property in New Road, Kirkby Lonsdale, on the morning of 26 October.

She was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

The man, also of New Road, Kirkby Lonsdale, is due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 13 November.