An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 70-year-old woman was assaulted and seriously hurt in Cumbria.

The woman, who has not been named, was found at a property in New Road, Kirkby Lonsdale shortly before 08:00 BST.

She was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital, where she is thought to be in a serious condition.

Cumbria Police said a cordon had been set up around the property and some approach roads closed.