A lorry driver died when his vehicle crashed on the A66 in Cumbria, police said.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Thornthwaite in the early hours of Wednesday.

Cumbria Police said the lorry, which was heading westbound, was the only vehicle involved in the 00:30 BST crash.

Witnesses are being sought. A force spokeswoman said the man's next-of-kin had been informed.