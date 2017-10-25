Lorry driver killed in A66 Thornthwaite crash
- 25 October 2017
- From the section Cumbria
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A lorry driver died when his vehicle crashed on the A66 in Cumbria, police said.
The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Thornthwaite in the early hours of Wednesday.
Cumbria Police said the lorry, which was heading westbound, was the only vehicle involved in the 00:30 BST crash.
Witnesses are being sought. A force spokeswoman said the man's next-of-kin had been informed.