A driver has died and three passengers are in hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree.

The Ford Fiesta crashed at about 03:00 BST on Scaw Road in High Harrington on Sunday, Cumbria Police said.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Maryport, died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle from his injuries.

A 20-year-old woman from Scotland is in a critical condition in the RVI.

Another man from Maryport is in West Cumberland Hospital with serious injuries while a man from Salterbeck is in a similar condition at Cumberland Infirmary.

A fourth passenger, a man from Maryport, has been discharged from hospital.

Police are appealing for information.