An investigation is under way after the deaths of a man and woman in Cumbria in a suspected carbon monoxide incident.

Officers and paramedics were called to a property in High Seaton, near Workington, on Sunday, where a 67-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A 70-year-old woman was taken to the West Cumberland Hospital, where she has since died, Cumbria Police said.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue said crews had responded to an incident involving a carbon monoxide alarm at the property.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The couple have yet to be named.