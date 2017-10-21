Image copyright Copeland Borough Council Image caption Copeland Mayor Mike Starkie (right) said Mr McKee had brought positive national coverage to Cleator Moor and Copeland

A man who ran 100 marathons in 100 days has been honoured by his local council.

Gary McKee, who finished off by completing the London Marathon in April, took on the challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 47-year-old was awarded Freedom of the Borough of Copeland at a ceremony in his home town of Cleator Moor.

A gold medal was presented by Copeland Mayor Mike Starkie, who described Mr McKee's achievements as "remarkable and truly inspiring".

The London Marathon was Gary McKee's 100th in as many days

Mr McKee began supporting the charity when his father, Victor, was diagnosed with cancer in 1997.

His previous endurance challenges include a cycle ride through Brazil, a climb to the top of Kilimanjaro, and a run from Land's End to John o'Groats.

Receiving his award, he said: "I'm humbled to be seen through the eyes of others as inspirational and a driver for change.

"But the really remarkable part is the money that people have donated, and the support they have offered me. That's the inspirational story."