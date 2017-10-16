Image copyright Cumbria Tourism Image caption Mr Kancyr was last seen at the foot of Scafell

Rescuers searching for a walker who went missing in the Lake District over the weekend have found a body, police have confirmed.

Polish national Dawid Kancyr, 28, who lived in Warwickshire, was last seen at the foot of Scafell Pike at 16:30 BST on Saturday.

Police said a formal identification had yet to be made and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

No-one else is thought to have been with Mr Kancyr at the time.