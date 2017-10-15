Image copyright Petteri Tikkanen Image caption The Finnish Village launched at this year's festival, celebrating artists such as Petteri Tikkanen

The winner of a new graphic art award has been announced at the Lakes International Comic Art festival.

Dave McKean, who has worked on books by Stephen King and Heston Blumenthal, was given the Sergio Aragones International Award for Excellence in Comic Art.

Aragones, known for his work in the satirical magazine MAD, made a rare UK appearance to present the prize.

He said McKean was "a rare talent and an inspiration to comic artists across the world".

Image copyright Dave McKean Image caption Prolific artist Dave McKean produce the award-winning graphic novel Black Dog: The Dreams of Paul Nash

McKean said: "There's a lot of 'good' out there, but 'excellence' is what we aim for every day and usually fail to achieve.

"To receive this award in the medium that is my first and deepest love, at the best comics festival in the UK, is hugely encouraging," he said.

McKean, from Berkshire, is also a writer, composer and filmmaker.

Six of his images appeared in the Royal Mail's Mythical Creatures collection.

Image copyright Sergio Aragones Image caption Spanish artist Sergio Aragones is generally agreed to be the fastest cartoonist alive

The fifth Lakes International Comic Art Festival, held on Saturday and Sunday in Kendal, attracted artists and writers from Japan, the USA, Canada, Australia, Finland and Europe.

It is the largest of its kind in the UK and was attended by thousands of the art form's fans.

Work by some of the world's most well-known comic artists, including Charlie Adlard, Duncan Fegredo and Sean Phillips, was featured at the festival.

Image copyright Charlie Adlard Image caption British comic artist Charlie Adlard, known for his work on books such as The Walking Dead, featured at the festival

Image copyright Michael Cho Image caption Canadian graphic artist Michael Cho produced the main artwork for the festival