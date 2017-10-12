M6 in Cumbria closed due to crane on fire
- 12 October 2017
Cumbria
A 25-mile stretch of the M6 in Cumbria has been closed due to a crane on fire.
Cumbria Police said the motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 36 and 39.
A force spokesman said "it is likely to be closed for a while" although there are not thought to be any injuries.
The crane is on the hard-shoulder of the northbound carriageway after the blaze broke out at about 07:40 BST.