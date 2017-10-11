Image copyright Gary Macrae Image caption Borrowdale has been the worst hit by flooding

Several schools and roads in the Lake District have been closed because of flooding.

The Environment Agency has issued 15 flood alerts and one flood warning and the Met Office has given a yellow weather warning of heavy rain, with downpours expected until mid-afternoon.

The Borrowdale area has been one of the worst affected and the A595 in Bothel has been closed.

Seven schools have also shut due to impassable roads.

Click here for live updates on the flooding

The closed schools are:

Blennerhasset

Borrowdale Primary School

Bridekirk Dovenby Primary School

Ireby School

Oughterside Primary School

Richmond Hill School

St Michael's Primary School

Gary Macrae, from the Hazel Bank Country House Hotel in Borrowdale, said the rain was affecting their guests and deliveries.

He told BBC Cumbria: "We have a house full of guests who can't move backwards or forwards - they can't get into Keswick via Honister or via the main Borrowdale Road into Keswick, which is a bit of a nuisance.

"Plus our deliveries aren't going to be getting to us today either."