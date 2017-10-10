From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption William Morgan was sentenced to 150 hours unpaid work at Carlisle Crown Court

A driver who crashed his car into a wall told police it had been stolen, a court heard.

William Morgans, 20, from Kendal, abandoned his MG ZS after crashing into a dry stone wall near Glenridding, Ullswater, on the night of 24 June.

Police found it the following day by which time Morgans had lodged a false report claiming it had been stolen.

He later admitted to being the driver, Carlisle Crown Court heard. He was sentenced to 150 hours unpaid work.

The court heard Morgans told the truth with an hour of being pressed by police.

He admitted charges of careless driving, failing to stop after an accident and perverting the course of justice.

Kim Whittlestone, defending, said Morgans, of Sedgwick Court, had made a "very, very foolish mistake".

Five penalty point were also imposed.