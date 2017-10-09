Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Sellafield site employs more than 10,000 people and is in the process of being decommissioned.

Firefighters at the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant in Cumbria are to strike in a dispute over pay grades.

More than 60 members of the GMB union voted to take action in July, but this was shelved to allow for further talks.

The union said these had now broken down and 12-hour walkouts would take place on 17 and 19 October.

Sellafield Ltd has previously said it had arrangements in place to ensure the site remained safe during any industrial action.