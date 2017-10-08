Barrow man charged after attempted rape on Church Street
- 8 October 2017
- From the section Cumbria
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman in her 50s was attacked in Barrow.
The victim was confronted in Church Street, near the junction with Ramsden Street, at about 22:30 BST on Friday.
A 36-year-old man from the town was arrested and charged. He has also been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
He is due to appear before Furness Magistrates' Court on Monday.