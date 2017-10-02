Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption David Pattinson said he had a "moment of madness"

A prisoner who climbed out of a court dock to "cuddle and kiss" his girlfriend has been jailed.

David Pattinson, 27, appeared before magistrates in Carlisle in August accused of theft.

When told he would be remanded, he scaled a glass wall in a bid to see his partner in the public gallery, kicking out and injuring an officer.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court he admitted three thefts and escaping from custody and was jailed for 27 months.

'Persistent offender'

Following his escape attempt he wrote a letter to a prison governor which read: "I had a moment of madness.

"I climbed over the dock and cuddled and kissed my girlfriend."

Pattinson, of Spencer Street, Carlisle, also pleaded guilty to burglary, assault, property damage, and perverting the course of justice.

Judge Peter Davies said: "You are a prevalent and persistent offender who is continuously and persistently addicted to drugs."