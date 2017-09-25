Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Police said the man was wearing a distinctive mask "with prominent teeth"

A would-be robber wearing a clown mask and armed with a kitchen knife is being sought by police in Cumbria.

The man targeted JustShop in Barrow at 15:40 BST on Sunday and demanded cash, but fled empty-handed after being challenged by the shopkeeper.

He was wearing a tracksuit and what was described as a "Halloween clown-style mask with prominent teeth".

Cumbria Police has released a CCTV image and asked anyone with information to get in touch.