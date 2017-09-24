Image copyright University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay Image caption A trust spokesman apologised for any disruptions caused to patients or visitors

A hospital is asking patients not to visit its accident and emergency department except in emergencies as staff struggle to cope.

Staff at Furness General Hospital in Barrow said A&E was for those with serious or life-threatening conditions.

The Morecambe Bay Foundation NHS Trust said also said it would make extra payments to nurses on leave to come in.

The trust's medical director David Walker urged patients to make better use of pharmacies.

He added: "Members of the public are asked to please help us make sure our staff are free to treat those most in need, such as those who have a serious illness or injury."