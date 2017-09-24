Image copyright Cumbria Tourism Image caption The walkers were said to be too "stoned" to get themselves off the mountain

A group of hikers who became unable to walk after taking drugs sparked a major mountain rescue.

Officers from the Cumbria force tweeted: "words fail us" after being called by four men at Hardrigg Gill on Scafell in the Lake District.

Wasdale and Duddon mountain rescue teams were called out just after 18:30 BST on Saturday.

Police tweeted: "Persons phoning Cumbria Police because they are stuck on a mountain, after taking cannabis."