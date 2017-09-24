Lake District mountains: 'Drugged' walkers rescued
- 24 September 2017
- From the section Cumbria
A group of hikers who became unable to walk after taking drugs sparked a major mountain rescue.
Officers from the Cumbria force tweeted: "words fail us" after being called by four men at Hardrigg Gill on Scafell in the Lake District.
Wasdale and Duddon mountain rescue teams were called out just after 18:30 BST on Saturday.
Police tweeted: "Persons phoning Cumbria Police because they are stuck on a mountain, after taking cannabis."