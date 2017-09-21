Image caption The court heard PC Lindsay Clark had an unblemished police service record

A police officer's conviction for assaulting a female motorist has been quashed.

PC Lindsay Clark, 53, had been found guilty of leaning into Karen Maskall's car and grabbing and squeezing her finger, causing bruising and swelling.

She had parked in a no-waiting zone in Appleby during last year's horse fair.

Judge Peter Hughes QC said there had been "discrepancies" in evidence and doubted that Ms Maskall was "a reliable and convincing witness".

'Unblemished record'

PC Clark was found guilty of assault by a district judge earlier this year.

However, he insisted the allegations were not true.

As he spoke to Ms Maskall through the open car window he saw an object moving towards his face which he swatted away in an "instinctive motion", he said.

The appeal hearing at Carlisle Crown Court was told he had an unblemished, 15-year police service record.

Judge Hughes and two magistrates unanimously allowed his appeal.

"We concluded that the prosecution has not established that the injury was caused by the appellant in the way alleged by the complainant," Judge Hughes said.