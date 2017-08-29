George Glasson jailed for Cleaton Moor stamping attack

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption George Glasson admitted two grievous bodily harm charges

A man who repeatedly stamped on another man's head leaving him with serious brain injuries has been jailed for 10 years.

George Glasson's victim will need permanent care for the rest of his life, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He also attacked another man with a metal strip and rock, causing multiple injuries including a broken collarbone.

Glasson, 21, of Ennerdale Road, Cleaton Moor, admitted two grievous bodily harm charges.

The first attack in September 2016 was filmed on a mobile phone from a nearby vehicle.

Glasson punched and kicked the man on a street in Cleaton Moor and then stamped on his head up to 10 times as his victim lay helpless on the floor.

In April, he punched a second victim and attacked him with a 35in (90cm) long metal strip and a rock which he threw at the man's head as he attempted to flee.

Describing the September attack, Judge Barbara Forrester said: "It is difficult to see an injury that could have been more serious without being fatal."

An extended five-year licence period was added to the 10-year jail term.