Helvellyn fall: Walker dies after 650ft mountain plunge

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Helvellyn is one of the Lake District's highest mountains

A walker died despite two attempts to reach him by helicopter after he fell more than 650ft (200m) on Helvellyn in the Lake District.

The 54-year-old man was with his family on Sunday when he slipped and fell from Striding Edge.

Air ambulance and HM Coastguard helicopters were unable to reach the location because of bad weather.

When members of Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team managed to access the scene they were unable to revive him.

Aborted attempts

A spokesman for the team said experienced mountaineers who were already in the area abseiled to the man's location.

"The air ambulance was also scrambled, but due to the bad weather they had to abort their attempt to fly to the casualty's location," he added.

"Because of the seriousness of the incident and hoping for a break in the weather, a larger coastguard helicopter was requested from Prestwick.

"Unfortunately, the bad weather remained and it too was unable to reach the casualty's location and had to abort its attempt.

"The team provided immediate medical care, but sadly the man died at the scene."

At 3,114ft (950m), Helvellyn is one of the Lake District's highest mountains.