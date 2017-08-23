Cumbria native animal degree course 'is UK's first'

Image copyright Sarah Neill Image caption The course will focus on British wildlife

What is thought to be the UK's first degree-level course solely for caring for and rehabilitating native wildlife is due to launch in Cumbria.

Kendal College already operates an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre within its teaching department.

Animal care students can now spend a third year at the University of Cumbria to gain a full degree in British animal management and wildlife rehabilitation.

If there are enough applicants, the course could start in September.

Students will spend two years at Kendal College, which has an operating theatre, and an intensive care room, as well as a cattery, aviary and hedgehog houses.

The third year will be studying at the university's campus in Ambleside, looking at conservation issues.

Image copyright Sarah Neill Image caption Rescued animals are nursed to health before being rehabilitated into the wild

Tutor Sarah Neil said: "The course is one of a kind. There will be a British focus, so it will be animal management, ecology, conservation management and the rescue and rehabilitation of British species."