Poppi Worthington death: Date set for second inquest

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Cumbria Police has apologised for the way it handled Poppi Worthington's death

A second inquest into the death of Cumbrian toddler Poppi Worthington is to take place at the end of November.

The 13-month-old was found with serious injuries at her home in Barrow in December 2012.

A fresh inquest was ordered after a seven-minute hearing in 2014 determined Poppi's death was "unascertained". It has since twice been adjourned.

Cumbria coroner David Roberts said the second inquest will start on 27 November and last up to four weeks.

In January 2016 a family court judge ruled the toddler had been sexually assaulted by her father Paul, who has always denied any wrongdoing.

No one has ever been charged in connection with her death and the Crown Prosecution Service says it has no "realistic prospect" of securing a conviction.

Cumbria Police has apologised over its handling of the case after an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission found a "catalogue of failings".