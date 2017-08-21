Driver charged over pedestrian Audrey Tunstall's death
A man has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a 79-year-old pedestrian.
Audrey Tunstall, from Seaton in Cumbria, died in hospital after being struck by a car on the A596 in Workington on 22 October last year.
A 35-year-old woman who was with her on Dunmail Rise was also seriously injured.
Stephen Farragher, 47, of Thirlmere Avenue in the town, will appear before magistrates on 1 September.
He also faces a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.