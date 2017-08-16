Car passenger dies six days after Plumpton A6 crash
A woman has died almost a week after being involved in a crash on the A6.
Ann Miller was the front seat passenger in a VW Golf when it collided with a van in the Plumpton Foot area near Penrith, on 9 August.
The 74-year-old from the Penrith area was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary and died on Tuesday, police confirmed.
The driver of the van, a white Mercedes, was unhurt and the car driver suffered minor injuries.
Cumbria Police still want to hear from witnesses.
Mrs Miller's family said in a statement: "Ann was a very quiet and respectful, genuine person. She loved to look after her family and was a good cook."