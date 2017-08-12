Penalty warning over Whitehaven seagull feeding

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Copeland Council wants to reduce the seagull population

A council has warned people they could face fines if caught "persistently" feeding seagulls.

Copeland Council has produced a leaflet urging people not give food to birds after a number of attacks on people at Whitehaven Harbour.

The authority said the birds swooped to protect their chicks or snatch food.

In its pamphlet, it wrote "penalties could be issued against those who persistently cause a nuisance by feeding seagulls."

Coun Lena Hogg said seagulls can "create problems" in seaside towns.

"They can be noisy, they can spread rubbish and they've been known to attack people on the harbour," she said.

"The message to residents and visitors is very simple - do not feed seagulls, and do all you can to eliminate their food source."