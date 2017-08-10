Murder charge over William Richardson death in Maryport

From the section

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption William Richardson was a "devoted family man" and an award-winning boxer

A man has been charged with the murder of a "devoted family man".

William Richardson was found seriously injured shortly after midnight on Tuesday in Senhouse Street, Maryport.

Cumbria Police said the 34-year-old, of Elizabeth Terrace, was taken to Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, but died on Wednesday.

Sean Morrin, 32, of Nelson Street, Maryport, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Workington Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Mr Richardson's family paid tribute to a "devoted family man" who would be "dearly missed".

The bricklayer, who was a father and stepfather, had won several awards for boxing including a Northern Area title belt as a semi-pro.