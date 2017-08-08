Cumbrian teacher jailed for groping young girl

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption David Harrison had denied four counts of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13

A teacher who repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl has been jailed for four years.

David Harrison's victim told how he put his hands down the front of her top and rubbed her chest on multiple occasions.

Harrison, 26, of Friars Garth, Abbeytown, Cumbria, denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty at Carlisle Crown Court of four charges.

The assaults have had a "profound and lasting" impact on the girl, the court heard.

Harrison, who was convicted of four counts of sexually assaulting a child aged under 13, must also sign the sex offenders register for life and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

'No remorse'

He will also be barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

It emerged during the trial that Harrison had browsed "real life" internet child sex abuse stories on a laptop seized by police upon his arrest.

Judge Peter Hughes QC said Harrison had "targeted" the girl and had shown no remorse for his offending.

He told Harrison: "You have destroyed your teaching career and brought lasting shame upon yourself."

Det Con Deborah Story from Cumbria Police praised the victim for "showing immense courage in reporting what had happened to her".

"We are pleased that Harrison will now serve time for his crimes", she said.

"He has shown a total lack of remorse for his actions by denying the offences."