Housing warden Janet Heap admits rent theft

A warden at a sheltered housing scheme who stole £7,600 in rent has been sentenced after admitting theft.

Janet Heap, 45, of Burneside, Cumbria, collected rent at Goodly Dale Cottage Homes, in Windermere, but did not pay the money into a bank.

At Carlisle Crown Court, she was sentenced to eight months in jail, suspended for two years.

She was ordered to pay compensation and must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Heap, who had worked at the site for two decades, was responsible for collecting rent from tenants but failed to deposit cash and cheques in 2015.

None of the cheques was ultimately cashed and no residents incurred any loss - only Goodly Dale.

The court was told Heap said she believed she did bank the money, but there was no record of such deposits.

The judge described her actions as "a significant breach of trust".

She lost her job and the on-site home in which she had lived with her family.