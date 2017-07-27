Grope accused Cumbria teacher read online child abuse stories

From the section

Image caption David Harrison denies four charges

A teacher who denies groping a girl has admitted browsing "real-life" child sex abuse stories on the internet.

David Harrison, 26, from Abbeytown, Cumbria, denies four counts of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13.

His alleged victim previously told the trial at Carlisle Crown Court he put his hands down her top on several occasions.

He denied touching her inappropriately and said he clicked on the abuse stories "accidentally".

His barrister, Alison Whalley, asked: "Have you ever touched her inappropriately?" Mr Harrison replied: "No."

"As alleged or at all?" Miss Whalley continued.

"No," he insisted.

Police analysis of Mr Harrison's internet history, the court has heard, revealed visits to four web pages "which each contained an explicit story involving sexual behaviour between an adult and a child".

He told jurors he accessed the material "accidentally" and merely out of "concern".

The trial continues.