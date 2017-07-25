Cumbria teacher 'put hands down girl's top' court hears

Image copyright Google Image caption David Harrison is on trial at Carlisle Crown Court

A teacher put his hands down a young girl's top on several different occasions, a court has heard.

Giving evidence via video link, the girl told Carlisle Crown Court that David Harrison's advances made her feel "uncomfortable".

Mr Harrison, 26, of Abbeytown, Cumbria, denies four counts of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13.

The girl's mother told jurors she was "horrified" when her daughter told her what had allegedly happened.

Jurors were shown the interview the girl gave to police in which she said Mr Harrison "put his hands down my top".

The girl used two small mannequins to demonstrate to the court how Mr Harrison allegedly placed his hands down the front of her top while sat directly behind her.

Her mother told the court how her daughter rubbed her own chest to describe what Mr Harrison is alleged to have done.

The trial continues.