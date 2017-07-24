Manchester drugs courier hid heroin in underpants

Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Zak Brown said his "fingers would have been cut off" if he had not carried the drugs

A drugs courier caught with 49 bags of heroin in his underpants has been jailed for two years.

Zak Brown also had 60 wraps of crack cocaine hidden in his trouser leg when police stopped the car he was a passenger in, near Kendal on 29 June.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Brown, 23, of Osborne Road in Manchester, admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

He said he had carried the drugs to pay off part of a £5,000 drug debt.

Brown told police "his fingers would be cut off" if he had refused to make the trip, the court heard.

The court was told the drugs were bound for Kendal, in Cumbria, and were worth about £1,100.

Judge Peter Davies told Brown drug use "causes misery and degradation".

"You were part of the link in the chain," he added.